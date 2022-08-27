Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 3,155.6% in August

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 3,155.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.14. 163,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.