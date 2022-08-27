MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
MA Financial Group Company Profile
