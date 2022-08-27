MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAFGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

