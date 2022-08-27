MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

MA Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.