Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.01. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.41 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £177.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

