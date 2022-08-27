Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Macfarlane Group Price Performance
Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.01. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.41 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £177.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.
About Macfarlane Group
