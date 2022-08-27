Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.01. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.41 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £177.34 million and a PE ratio of 1,244.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Stories

