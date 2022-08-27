Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 165,543 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

