Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MGTA opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.17. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.