Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.39. 391,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $78.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

