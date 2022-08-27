Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
MBUU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.