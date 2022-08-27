Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 50.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

