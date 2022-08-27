Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Manhattan Scientifics Stock Performance
MHTX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.