MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.46 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085850 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.