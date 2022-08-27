Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 34,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 162,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.87 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

