Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 287,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,453. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.
About Maris-Tech
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maris-Tech (MTEK)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.