Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTEK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 287,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,453. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

