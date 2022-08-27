MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 689,112 shares of company stock worth $1,835,360. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 612.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketWise Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $3.03 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.