Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

