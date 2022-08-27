Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $165.96 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

