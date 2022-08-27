Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,821,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,719. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after buying an additional 113,403 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 217,220 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.