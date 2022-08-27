Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.