Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8,430.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,814 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $331.96 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

