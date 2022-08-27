Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8,430.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 92,814 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 72.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 3.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $331.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

