Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Mayville Engineering stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Featured Articles

