Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,807,300 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 2,775,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.1 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 769. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

