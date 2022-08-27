Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.
MFCSF stock remained flat at $7.93 during trading on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
