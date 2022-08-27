Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $89.43. 5,407,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,461. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

