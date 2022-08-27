Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $763,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 160,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,695,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $226.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

