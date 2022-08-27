Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock traded down $34.16 on Friday, hitting $676.44. The company had a trading volume of 633,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,221. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

