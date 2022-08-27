Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,600 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $73.55. 20,581,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,482,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.