Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $463,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,158,000 after buying an additional 609,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Trading Down 5.0 %

ADI traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,661. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

