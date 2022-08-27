Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DG traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,393. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.74.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

