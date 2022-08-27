Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $23.39. 1,206,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,852. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

