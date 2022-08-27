Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $18.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $670.74. 364,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,839. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.19 and a 200 day moving average of $690.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

