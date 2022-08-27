Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $47,490,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $8.77 on Friday, reaching $379.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,934. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.42 and a 200-day moving average of $364.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.