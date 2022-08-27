Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

