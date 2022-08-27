Metahero (HERO) Market Cap Reaches $29.70 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $29.70 million and $2.19 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00128697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00087613 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

