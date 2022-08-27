Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of B4B3 opened at €7.95 ($8.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.04 and a 200 day moving average of €8.34. Metro has a one year low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a one year high of €12.30 ($12.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and a P/E ratio of -25.56.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

