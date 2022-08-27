MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 518,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 303,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. 51,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,291. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

