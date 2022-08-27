MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

