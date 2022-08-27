MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) PT Raised to $36.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MOFG opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.