Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 29th

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 29th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.70 and a 200-day moving average of 0.89. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $334.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,911 shares of company stock worth $111,862. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

