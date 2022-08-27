MinePlex (PLEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.70 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828437 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,790,979 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.
Buying and Selling MinePlex
