MintMe.com Coin Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $136,872.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

