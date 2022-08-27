Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 571 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.48% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $88,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $173.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.