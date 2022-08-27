Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 675 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Public Storage worth $78,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,664.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 250,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,376.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.52. The stock had a trading volume of 453,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.88 and its 200 day moving average is $346.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

