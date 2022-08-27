Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $94,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit stock opened at $448.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
