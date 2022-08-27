Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $103.38 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,992 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Workday worth $103,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Workday by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after buying an additional 68,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.41.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

