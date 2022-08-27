Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $121.23 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 43,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $121,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 3.8 %

ABT stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

