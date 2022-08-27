Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $64.23 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $64,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,038,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 42,742.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 383,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $8.77 on Friday, reaching $379.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.12. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

