Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $80.57 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $80,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $308.16 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

