Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $99.62 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $99,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Shopify by 47.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 39.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 222.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,986,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $32.42 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

