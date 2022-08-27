Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,258 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $128,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.