Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $110,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

